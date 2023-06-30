Dramatic weather shift awaits Hyderabad’s rain-starved residents as July promises ‘monsoon spectacle’

IMD-H forecasts that the maximum temperatures in the city will hover between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius for the next five days

Hyderabad: After a relatively dry June in terms of rainfall, Hyderabad is preparing for a dramatic weather shift in July.

According to Dr. A. Sravani, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), the city can expect a much-needed downpour to mark the beginning of the new month.

The Meteorologist stated that a normal monsoon is expected throughout July, dispelling concerns about any further deficiency in rainfall.

“We can confidently say that deficient rains, like those witnessed in June, are definitely not on the cards. Starting from July 4, we anticipate normal rainfall, with increased intensity from July 6 onwards. While the second week will witness normal rainfall, the third and fourth weeks are predicted to experience an abundance of precipitation,” she added.

The month of June brought disappointing news for Hyderabad’s rain-starved residents, as various areas within the city experienced deficient rainfall, as confirmed by data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Localities such as Uppal, Hayathnagar, Bandlaguda, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Kukatpally, Asifnagar, Himayatnagar, and Nampally reported below-average rainfall, contributing to the overall dry spell. The situation was even worse for regions like Amberpet, Saidabad, and Saroornagar, where rainfall deviation ranged from a staggering -60 per cent to -90 per cent.

Further, the rainfall deficiency wasn’t limited to the capital city alone, as most districts across the state of Telangana faced similar challenges. The northern districts of Telangana, in particular, bore the brunt of a weak monsoon onset, suffering from large deficits in rainfall.

However, despite the setbacks observed in June, meteorologists have expressed optimism about normal rains making an appearance in the state during July.

