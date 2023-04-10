Drip system and water sprinklers installed at Kothagudem IDOC

The drip and sprinkles would ensure water conservation and that IDOC would appear pleasant at all times with greenery and nice lawn, said Anudeep Durishetty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspecting the newly installed drip irrigation system and water sprinklers at Kothagudem IDOC on Monday.

Kothagudem: A drip irrigation system and water sprinklers have been installed at Kothagudem integrated district offices complex (IDOC) to water plants and lawns developed around the collectorate.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspected the drip system installed with an expenditure of Rs 18 lakh on Monday. He expressed happiness over the watering system and said that due to the arrangement of drip, the plants would get sufficient water.

The drip and sprinkles would ensure water conservation and that IDOC would appear pleasant at all times with greenery and nice lawn. The drip system was useful for plant care to feed water to every plant even in summer season, he said.

The IDOC built on a sprawling area of 25 acres has gardens developed over four acres of area. There were 205 types of different flowering plant and fruit bearing plants along with shade trees and plants with many medicinal properties, Durishetty informed.

District Horticulture Officer Jinugu Marianna, Agriculture Officer Abhimanyudu, DRO Ashok Chakravarthy, officers Samudrala Vijaya Kumar, S Bhavani Prasad and others were present.

Also Read Nizamabad Collector asks officials to ensure adequate fertilizer stock for Vanakalam