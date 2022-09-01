Drug racket operating on dark web busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An interstate drug trafficking racket, which was being run using the dark web and through social media, was busted by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing.
The HNEW, along with the Humayun Nagar police, caught two interstate drug suppliers from Goa and Rajasthan and six other drug peddlers.
Officials seized psychotropic substances worth Rs.9 lakh.
City Police Commissioner CV Anand will announce arrests at a press conference later in the day.
