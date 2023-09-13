DST announces INSPIRE-SHE scholarship initiative

DST, Government of India, announced its INSPIRE-SHE scholarship initiative and invited applications from eligible candidates within the age group of 17 years and 22 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

DST, Government of India, announced its INSPIRE-SHE scholarship initiative and invited applications from eligible candidates within the age group of 17 years and 22 years.

Hyderabad: Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, on Wednesday announced its INSPIRE-Scholarship for Higher Education (INSPIRE-SHE) scholarship initiative and invited applications from eligible candidates within the age group of 17 years and 22 years.

Under the initiative, scholarships will be offered to pursue undergraduate studies and continue up to postgraduate studies, based on Class 12th standard examination results of respective Boards or within eligible rank in chosen few competitive examinations such as JEE (Main)/JEE (Advanced) (within top 10,000 rank), NEET (AIPMT), NTSE, JBNSTS, International Olympiad medalists and securing admission in science stream.

INSPIRE-SHE offers 12,000 scholarships every year to meritorious students and the scholarship will be Rs 5,000 per month and mentorship grant of Rs. 20,000 per annum. The last date to submit applications is November 9 and for details and online applications: https://www.online-inspire.gov.in