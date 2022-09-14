Eatala’s political career has blood of his opponent smeared on him: Kaushik Reddy

MLC Kaushik Reddy said Rajender was making allegations against the State government to suit his political motives.

Hyderabad: The political career of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender is smeared with blood of his political opponents, said MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy. He alleged that Rajender was instrumental in attacks on Telangana agitator Praveen yadav, MPTC Balaraju and recently Mallaiah.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Wednesday, Kaushik Reddy said Rajender was making allegations against the State government to suit his political motives. He reminded that the Assembly rules and practices have remained the same since Rajender served as a Minister in the TRS government earlier. “He is making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister and holding the latter responsible in case of any attacks on Rajender which is absurd, given the crimes he had committed,” he said.

The MLC demanded Rajender to explain what prompted him or his aides to attack Praveen Yadav or Mallaiah. He held the former Minister responsible for the killing of MPTC Balaraju in Narsingapur following which the villagers threw footwear on him. “Rajender has blood smeared on his entire political career. He has no stature of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to compare himself or even comment against the latter,” he added.