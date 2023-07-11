Editorial: Rejecting divisive agenda

BRS has done well in categorically assuring people that it will oppose Uniform Civil Code in Parliament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Wed - 12 July 23

The choice is between the celebration of diversity and the imposition of unbridled authority in the name of uniformity. The BJP’s latest campaign rooting for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a classic ploy to divide people on grounds of religion and thereby divert the country’s attention from its failures. There is a need to call the saffron party’s bluff and expose its devious designs ahead of the elections. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has done well in categorically assuring people that it would oppose the Centre’s attempts to introduce the UCC in Parliament. Other parties in the opposition camp too should clearly spell out their stand on the issue. It is clear that the BJP wants to garner political mileage out of this sensitive issue at a time when the country is already reeling under myriad challenges on social and economic fronts. One must recognise the fact that the world, by and large, is moving towards accepting diversity, instead of imposing uniformity. This is particularly relevant for open, liberal and democratic societies. India, home to different religions, customs and cultures, has been a role model to the world for its unity in diversity. Mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination but is indicative of a robust democracy. Cultural diversity cannot be compromised to the extent that our urge for uniformity itself becomes a reason for a threat to the nation’s territorial integrity. It is thus imperative for all the progressive and secular forces to reject BJP’s divisive politics aimed at provoking people and creating unrest in the country.

Though Uniform Civil Code was made part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution, one must keep in mind the contemporary realities before embarking on such sensitive reforms. The challenge before the governments is how to harmonise a plethora of customs and social mores prevalent in a diverse society. During a lengthy discussion on common civil code while adopting it as a Directive Principle in 1948, BR Ambedkar, the then Chairman of the Drafting Committee, had promised that the UCC would not be enforced upon the people as Article 44 “merely proposes that the State shall endeavour to secure a civil code”. Ambedkar also underlined the possibility that a future Parliament could make provisions for applying the UCC in a “purely voluntary” manner. After thoroughly examining the issue, the 21st Law Commission in 2018 concluded that a uniform civil code was “neither necessary nor desirable”. It is intriguing that the 22nd Law Commission has now initiated an exercise calling for views from the public and religious organisations on the matter. One wonders what has changed on the ground in the last five years that prompted the Law Commission to reopen the issue. It must be pointed out that the UCC has been part of the BJP’s core agenda for a long time.

