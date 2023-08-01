Efforts on to restore power supply equipment damaged by rains, floods

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 09:28 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: A total of 22,040 electric poles, 140 substations and 34 transformers across the State were damaged due to the heavy rains that lashed the State during the last two weeks. Apart from this, 59 33kv feeders and 383 11kv feeders were affected due to the heavy rains and flash floods. In nearly 742 villages, power supply was affected due to damages caused to substations, transformers and electric poles.

Except damages caused to electric poles, almost all the other technical faults of various electrical devices including feeders, transformers and substations have been restored. As per the data available, out of the 19,270 electric poles damaged under the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) jurisdiction, 3,433 have been restored so far and the remaining 15,837 have to be rectified.

The strong winds and showers caused bending of 432 33kv poles, 7,423 11kv poles and 11,415 LT poles under the NPDCL jurisdiction. Out of these, officials managed to restore 82 33kv poles, 1425 11kv and 1926LT poles. Officials said they were not able to restore the electric poles as they were submerged and inaccessible.

However, under Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) jurisdiction, all the 2,770 electric poles and 34 transformers which suffered damages have been restored.

According to officials, of the 742 villages where power supply was disrupted, the same has been restored in 738, while in the remaining four villages, efforts were being made to restore power supply at the earliest. The 11kv poles through which power is supplied to these four villages were submerged, thus making it difficult to restore power supply.

Officials said that due to heavy rain, about 1,802 distribution transformers (DTR) were damaged and about 1,418 were submerged. Of these, 268 damaged ones and 394 submerged ones have been restored while efforts were on to restore the remaining ones, officials said.

As the threat of rains has not gone away completely, officials have been asked to remain alert and undertake restoration works on a war footing.