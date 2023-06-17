Elderly woman, nine year-old girl murdered by tenant

Sahu, a native of Bihar, entered the elderly woman Parvathamma's house and throttled her to death for her gold ornaments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: An elderly woman and her nine year-old relative girl were murdered brutally by her tenant, a native of Bihar, on Friday. The assailant was later arrested by the police.

A Parvathamma (60), and M Bhanu Priya (9) stayed at Nandigama village in Ranga Reddy district. As Parvathamma, who worked as an ayah at anganwadi school was living alone, she had asked her relative Bhanu Priya to stay with her.

According to the police, Parvathamma had rented out a portion of her house to a couple, Sahu (23) and Anjali (20), who are natives of Bihar, in the month of April. During their stay in the house, Sahu had noticed that Parvathamma had money with her and also some gold and silver ornaments.

“On Thursday night, Sahu entered the elderly Parvathamma’s house and throttled her to death and collected her gold ornaments. When he was about to leave, Bhanu Priya woke up and started shouting. Sahu then took a stone and hit on the head of the girl repeatedly leading to her death,” said Nadigama Inspector, Ch. Ramaiah.

The murder came to light on Friday evening after the local people checked the house as the elderly woman did not come out. After noticing the bodies the police were informed.

Based on a complaint, the police had registered a case and on suspicion picked up Sahu who on questioning admitted to killing the woman and the child. He was arrested and produced before the court on Saturday.