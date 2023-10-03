Ensure majority in every poll booth in upcoming elections, Nama tells BRS cadres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Khammam: Wyra Assembly constituency in-charge, MP Nama Nageswara Rao has asked the BRS cadres to work collectively to ensure majority for the party in every poll booth in upcoming Assembly elections. He told the cadres not to take the upcoming elections lightly and everyone should work hard at the field level for the victory of BRS candidate Banoth Madan Lal. Nageswara Rao along with the sitting MLA Ramulu Naik and the BRS candidate Madan Lal addressed a meeting of the BRS key leaders and activists at Enkoor mandal mandal headquarters in the district on Tuesday.

He made it clear that the BRS would come to power again and the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister for the third time and there was no doubt about it. The party leaders and activists should explain the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the government to every household and ask them to vote for the BRS, he said. She MP said that Chandrashekhar Rao has transformed the State into a fertile Telangana and made it number one in the country in the field of agriculture as well as in terms of development and welfare. He said that in the past, 20 lakh people from the State had migrated to Dubai and other Gulf countries for work, but now 25 lakh people from 12 States have come to Telangana seeking livelihood.

MLA Ramulu Naik asked the BRS cadre to support Chandrashekhar Rao who developed Telangana. The MLA said that he and Madan Lal would work together and win the Wyra Assembly seat while party candidate Madan Lal said that no one could stop the victory of BRS in Wyra. MP Nageswara Rao had a special meeting with mandal leaders, village level leaders and public representatives and reviewed the election campaigning at the booth level. Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, leaders Badawath Bujji, Shettipalli Venkateswara Rao, Meda Dharmarao, Vasireddy Venkateswara Rao and others were present.