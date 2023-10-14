Errabelli criticises Revanth for his comments on Ponnala

Addressing a press meet at BRS party office along with MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs T Rajaiah and M Yadagiri Reddy and other BRS leaders, Dayakar Rao accused Revanth Reddy of selling Congress MLA tickets for money.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Jangaon: TPCC President Revanth Reddy has come under fire from Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other BRS leaders here on Saturday for his comments on former minister and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

“Revanth Reddy is selling tickets for money and still talks shamelessly,” he said, adding that the Congress party would fall apart with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifesto to be released on October 15.

Dayakar Rao said, “It is not right to hold a person (Ponnala Lakshmaiah) of such seniority and scold him publicly. Ponnala has been holding the Congress party for almost 40 years. We are condemning the comments on Ponnala.”

He also said that Revanth Reddy had no right to criticize Minister K T Rama Rao and said, “Revanth Reddy, a corrupt broker, has no right to criticise KTR. Do you insult a person (KTR) who has studied well and got a job in a good company in America? Do you have the right to talk about KCR? Learn to speak carefully.”

Meanwhile, Dayakar Rao said that the Chief Minister’s huge public meeting in Jangaon town would start on October 16 at 2 pm and urged the people to make the first meeting being held in the united Warangal district successful.