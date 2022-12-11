Europe-like bridges on Musi, Esa rivers

The new bridges will essentially reflect the historical significance of the locations where they will be built along the two rivers.

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

MA&UD planning to build nearly 14 bridges across the two rivers which will reflect the local culture and heritage of that location.

Hyderabad: Inspired by the Rhine, one of the major rivers passing through several countries in Europe, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of Telangana is now planning to build nearly 14 bridges across the Musi and Esa rivers.

The new bridges will essentially reflect the historical significance of the locations where they will be built along the two rivers. The Telangana government will construct the project with a cost of Rs 545 crore by incorporating the modernity of the bridges located on the Rhine and bridges built on the rivers that flow through Paris, officials said.

The decision to incorporate designs that reflect the local culture and heritage of that location where the bridges are coming up was taken by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. After studying the bridges in Europe and holding a meeting with an expert in France, the MA&UD officials involved in the prestigious project showcased a presentation to K T Rama Rao.

“The Minister told us to incorporate only modern and technical elements of the European bridges and not to replicate their designs and themes because the European bridges will only reflect the local flavours, which will be irrelevant to Hyderabad, Musi River and its heritage,” officials said.

Elaborating on the themes, the official said that the bridge that will be built on Musarambagh will amplify the historical significance of the place. Similarly, the pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj and Chaderghat will showcase the prominence of the historical places in the vicinity.

Among the 15 structures across Musi and Esa Rivers, three bridges will be built by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd with Rs 116 crore, one will be constructed by Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority with Rs 40 crore, four will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with Rs 168 crore and six bridges along with a link road to Manchirevula Bridge will be built by HMDA with Rs 221 crore.