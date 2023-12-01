Everyone is responsible to prevent AIDS: Mancherial DMHO

Speaking on the occasion, Mancherial DMHO urged the public to voluntarily undergo medical investigation to detect AIDS and to prevent it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Speaking on the occasion, Mancherial DMHO urged the public to voluntarily undergo medical investigation to detect AIDS and to prevent it

Mancherial: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr GC Subbarayudu said that everyone was responsible to prevent the spread of AIDS. He was speaking at a programme held to mark World AIDS Day here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu urged the public to voluntarily undergo medical investigation to detect the disease and to prevent it. He stated that the district headquarters hospital and primary health centres were conducting diagnosis service. He advised the people to utilise the opportunity.

Also Read Telangana: Land allocated for Mancherial govt medical college

The DMHO later presented mementos and certificates of appreciation to winners of painting and rangoli competitions organised as part of the Global AIDS Day. Programme officer Dr Neeraja, District AIDS controlling supervisor Dr V Anil, government nursing college principal Fathima and many others were present.