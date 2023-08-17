Mahabubnagar: Nagam Janardhan Reddy lashes out at Jupally and Damodar Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Differences among Congress leaders in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district are continuing to spill into public domain with former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy lashing out at Jupally Krishna Rao and MLC K Damodar Reddy, questioning their loyalty and impact on the party’s winning prospects.

Mincing no words, the former Minister charged that Jupally Krishna Rao was demanding tickets for three more constituencies apart from Kollapur. TPCC member and Kollapur ticket aspirant Chintallapally Jagadishwar Rao has been loyal to the Congress. When Jupally Krishna Rao quit Congress and joined the BRS, Jagadishwar Rao had worked for the party’s cause. Recently, Krishna Rao joined the Congress and since then, has been demanding a ticket to contest from Kollapur, Janardhan Reddy said at a press conference here on Thursday.

“Not content with Kollapur, Jupally Krishna Rao is demanding Nagarkurnool, Gadwal and Wanaparthy tickets. He is creating a lot of hype around himself and claims that he will win elections single handedly. But one has to stay grounded” Janardhan Reddy said.

The former Minister was also very critical about Damodar Reddy’s plans to join Congress. “Last time, I had personally worked for his victory as MLC and now he joins the Congress. The question is will these leaders be loyal to the party and who will give guarantee that they will not shift loyalties to other parties after the elections?” Janardhan Reddy asked.

