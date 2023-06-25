| Explained What Is Pink Whatsapp Scam And How To Stay Safe

Explained: What is Pink WhatsApp scam and how to stay safe

Scammers are now trying to gain access to users' data by sending messages asking people to download 'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: A new WhatsApp scam called ‘Pink Whatsapp’ on Android has got people worried. The scam has already spread widely in States including Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Scammers are now trying to gain access to users’ data by sending messages asking people to download ‘New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’. However, clicking on the link can lead to your device being hacked.

Upon clicking the link, malicious software gets installed in users’ mobile phones which steals sensitive data including financial information like OTP, contacts, bank account details and more.

Users must be aware of messages such as “New Pink WhatsApp Officially Launched with Extra features Must Try this”, “Officially WhatsApp launched Pink WhatsApp with Extra New Features Must Try This”, or “Update Your WhatsApp to Enjoy New Features With Pink Look Must Try This.”

One can receive these messages from a friend or a contact whose phone has been hacked. In case you download the app, a message to download the WhatsApp Pink app will go to all your contacts from your name too without your knowledge.

Here’s how to stay safe:

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau has recently issued a warning about the fraud in a tweet. “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost (sic),” the tweet read.

Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost #Cybercrime_Awareness #TSCSB #Dial_1930. pic.twitter.com/6Q4Sbw6EJ2 — Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (@TSCSB_) June 12, 2023

Do not click on links from unknown sources. Even if the message appears to be from someone you know, be careful before clicking on any links.

Make sure that you download any version of WhatsApp from Google Play or Apple Store and not any third-party app store or an APK file how many extra features they may promise.

In case you have already downloaded the app, delete it right away. Then back up your phone and format it, or go for a factory reset.

Scan your device for malware. There are many antivirus and anti-malware programs available

If you have entered your login credentials on a compromised device, quickly change your passwords for all of your online accounts.

Report the scam to the police and cyber security.

For any assistance regarding this in the Telangana State, call 1930.