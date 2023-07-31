Fever survey conducted in Khammam: Collector VP Gautham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Collector VP Gautham inspected in flood affected areas in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: 21 teams have been formed for house-to-house fever survey in Munneru flood affected areas, so far 3,026 houses have been surveyed and 10, 297 people have been covered, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

He inspected flood affected Moti Nagar area in Khammam on Monday and interacted with people enquiring about the extent of the flood and the damage caused by it. He directed officials to take measures to control mosquitoes and to clear garbage.

Electricity and water supply has been restored and essential items required for the next 10 days have been distributed to every house. 16 houses were completely damaged and the number might increase. The damaged houses and goods would be assessed and a report would be submitted to the government.

People should be made aware of the Munneru buffer zone. Some real estate traders were selling the public plots in the buffer zone and people unknowingly bought and got deceived. The buffer zone should be marked and steps should be taken to prevent sales of plots and construction of houses.

To address the issue of Munneru buffer zone a meeting with the officials of the registration, revenue, municipal and panchayat raj departments would be held soon. Steps should be taken to provide double bedroom houses in other places to those whose houses were completely damaged, Gautham said.

