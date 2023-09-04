Financial assistance to strengthen economic status of minorities: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed cheques worth Rs.1.74 crore to 174 minority beneficiaries from Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Choppadandi, Manakondur and Husnabad constituencies here on Monday. He also distributed 650 sewing machines.

The financial assistance scheme to minorities was introduced on the lines of BC Bandhu, he said, adding that it was a continuous process and that all eligible beneficiaries would be provided cheques under the scheme every month.

The Minister asked people not to approach brokers for the benefit since the scheme would be implemented in a transparent manner. If anybody bribed brokers for the scheme, their cheques would be taken back and action would be taken against both bribe givers and takers, he said.