Fire breaks at GHMC indoor stadium in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at the GHMC indoor stadium and complex at Moghalpura in old city on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the officials, the fire was noticed around 10.30 am by local people who alerted the Moghalpura police. The police team reached the spot and informed the local fire station located at a stone throw away distance from the spot. Two fire tenders reached the complex and doused the flames.

The officials said some records pertaining to the town planning and tax section were gutted down in the fire. However, the local officials maintained the papers were printout of the online records of the GHMC.

Ironically, a Praja Pallana applications forms were kept on the first floor of the complex. The documents however are safe, as fire broke out on the second floor.

Previously on two instances, fire broke out at the same building.