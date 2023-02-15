Fire breaks out at chair unit at Kulsumpura

The police had closed down the road to facilitate the movement of fire tenders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a chair manufacturing unit located at Kulsumpura on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 3.3o p.m in the factory located on the 100 feet road connecting Puranapul with Jiyaguda. On information fire tenders from Langer Houz and Gowliguda fire stations were rushed to the spot. A total of five fire tenders are at the spot. The fire fighters are making efforts to douse the flames. Thick smoke is billowing out of the factory creating panic in the localities nearby.

The police had closed down the road to facilitate the movement of fire tenders. Families staying in the houses in close proximity to the fire incident spot were moved to safer places.

Senior officials of the fire department along with the local police are supervising the fire fighting operation.