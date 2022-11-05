| Five Drinks To Keep You Warm This Winter

Hyderabad: Winter is here and with that comes sore throat, runny nose, and shivers. Everyone is bound to catch a cold and cough in this season and bear those unbearable symptoms.

To help ease you, here’s a round-up of five hot drinks to keep yourself warm this winter:

Green tea

Of course, this had to be first on the list. Apart from the regular chai and coffee, a nice cup of warm green tea works for everyone in easing the sore throat. Apart from that, this tea will reduce caffeine intake.

Hot lemon water

If ‘nimbu ka paani’ is for summer, then the hot version of it is for winter. It is loaded with vitamin C and helps get rid of toxins in your body. Try to add a couple of drops of honey to it.

Ginger and honey tea

We know that ginger aids in weight loss and curing winter allergies. Add some honey, cinnamon and hot water to it to make that perfect drink for winter.

Turmeric milk

The age-old ‘haldi ka dudh’ works wonders in curing you of cold and cough. You can also add cloves and pepper to add some taste to the drink. Drink it hot every morning.

Kashmiri kahwa

This drink is similar to green tea. Add some saffron, cinnamon and cardamom along with sugar or honey. It is popularly served with almonds and the drink helps in heating our bodies in cold weather.