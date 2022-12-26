Food delivery executive killed, others injured in road accident in Hyderabad

A speeding tipper lorry rammed vehicles that were waiting at the Wipro junction traffic signal, resulting in injuries to at least 10 people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 AM, Mon - 26 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A food delivery executive was killed and a few others were injured in a road accident at Gachibowli in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, a speeding tipper lorry rammed vehicles that were waiting at the Wipro junction traffic signal, resulting in injuries to at least 10 people. In the incident, the food delivery executive who was waiting on his motorcycle at the traffic signal, died on the spot.

“The driver of the tipper lorry lost control of his vehicle and rammed into other vehicles that were waiting at the signal. A man has been killed and nine others injured while several cars and motorcycles were damaged,” Gachibowli police said. A case has been registered.