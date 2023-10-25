Former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s wife begins ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra from Chittoor

Published Date - 01:11 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Chittoor: Former CM Chandrababu Naidu wife Bhuvaneswari has begun the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth must prevail) bus yatra on Wednesday from Chittoor district. The bus yatra will be in different phases. In the first phase, Naidu’s wife will go on a three-day visit to Chandragiri, Tirupati, and Srikalahasti.

As part of the campaign, Bhuvaneswari will protest against, what the TDP says is the ‘illegal’ arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam and condole families of individuals who allegedly died due to shock upon hearing of the former chief minister’s arrest.

Bhuvaneshwari will visit the family of K. Chinnabba of Nendragunta village, who allegedly died on September 25 after Chandrababu’s illegal arrest. Later, Naidu’s wife will meet the family members of A. Praveen Reddy of Chandragiri, who died on October 17. Bhuvaneshwari will also address a public meeting later.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Andhra Pradesh police not to arrest former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet case until it delivers judgement on the plea in the Skill Development scam case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi posted the anticipatory bail of Naidu in the FibreNet case for hearing on November 9. Naidu is currently in judicial custody. The Vijayawada ACB court on Thursday extended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till November 1.

Chandrababu Naidu was presented virtually before the court from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political “witch-hunt” and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.