Four Gujarat cyber fraudsters arrested in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Rahul Ashok Bhai Baviskar (25), Sagar Patil (24), Kalpesh Thorat (26) and Nilesh Patil (24), all natives of Gujarat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police caught four persons who were cheating people on the pretext of ‘Data Entry Job’ and collecting money. The police seized six mobile phones, a laptop and five debit cards from them.

K Shilpavali, DCP (Cybercrimes) said Ashok started a company ‘Flora Solution’, and contacted job aspirants on the pretext of providing home based data entry jobs. He recruited Sagar to assist him while the remaining two persons Kalpesh and Nilesh helped by providing bank accounts to Ashok.

Ashok contacted the people and assured to pay remuneration for the service and offered ‘captcha typing work’ to them. When the victim after completing the assignment submitted it, Ashok would reject it on grounds of mistakes in the work. “When the victims left the job, he would send a fake legal notice to them threatening action for violation of the terms and condition of the contract and extort money. A victim lost around Rs. 6.5 lakh to Ashok for fear of legal consequences,” said the DCP.

After realizing he was duped the victim approached the police who registered a case and arrested the gang from Gujarat. The four persons had cheated several people across the country in a similar manner.