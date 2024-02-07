Fresh IT, Industry and Infra policies, says Sridhar Babu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said as the annual budget session commences on Thursday, new IT, Industries and Infrastructure policies were being prepared.

Speaking at the Tele performance Impressive Experience Summit here on Wednesday, the Minister said Hyderabad was a suitable destination for setting up industries. The State government was introducing a simplified policy for investments, he said.

The Minister said an appeal was made to Daniel Julian, founder of Tele Performance Group and Chief Executive Officer Anish Mukar to visit India and choose Hyderabad for setting up the industry. Hyderabad had a favorable environment, human resources and infrastructure in abundance. There was no risk of earthquakes and other natural disasters in Hyderabad and it was the best livable city, the Minister said.

“There are 165 engineering colleges in the State. We are planning to establish a skill university and it will provide skilled manpower on the lines of ISB. Tata and Mahindra companies have come forward to establish a skill university,” Sridhar Babu said.

A Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence was scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in June. All AI companies from all over the world were invited to the summit. Plans were being framed to make Hyderabad the headquarters of AI technology, he added.