From London to Hyderabad and back, Revanth Reddy, KTR slug it out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 09:48 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s political statements during a meeting with the Telugu diaspora in London on Friday have triggered a war of words between the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with the latter hitting back strongly on Saturday at Revanth Reddy’s comment that a 100-metre pit would be dug up to bury the BRS after the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The remarks saw BRS working president KT Rama Rao asking why the Congress wanted to bury the BRS. Was it for achieving the State of Telangana or developing it, he asked, going on to say that Revanth Reddy would evolve into the ‘Eknath Shinde of Telangana’ once the parliamentary elections were over.

Don’t pay power bills

In fact, Revanth Reddy’s disparaging remarks on the BRS and its president K Chandrashekhar Rao also prompted the BRS working president to remind the Chief Minister about the still unkept promise of the Congress of free electricity under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Rama Rao went to the extent of asking the public not to pay their electricity bills from January until free power was provided as promised during the election campaign.

Revanth Reddy had also said Sonia Gandhi would pay the power bills after the Congress came to power, he said, telling the people that if officials asked for bill payments, they could show a video of Revanth Reddy’s promise and then send their power bills to Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

Will trap tiger KCR, says Revanth

On Friday, challenging the BRS to show its might in the Parliament elections, Revanth Reddy said despite losing in the Assembly elections, the BRS was preparing for the Parliament elections and challenging the Congress.

“I am prepared for the challenge and let us fight in the elections. They have not learnt lessons from the Assembly elections results and their arrogance has not come down,” he said.

On statements from BRS leaders that the tiger – BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao – was taking rest and would be back soon, the Chief Minister said the Congress was also waiting for the tiger to come out in the public. “We have nets and will trap the tiger,” Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth is ‘Chota Modi’

Rama Rao, on the other hand, said the Congress and BJP were certain to join hands in the State after the Lok Sabha elections. Revanth Reddy had turned out to be the ‘Chota Modi’ in the State since he was carrying very much the bloodline of the BJP and would form a ‘triple engine’ government here along with Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani.

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy, who was highly critical of Adani till recently, was now hand in glove with him and was hobnobbing with the businessman in Switzerland. It is high time the deals between the two were exposed, he said.

Musi vs Thames

Earlier, the Chief Minister, reiterating that the 55-km long River Musi riverfront would be transformed into a tourist destination, said a senior team of officials from Telangana had studied the development of the River Thames riverfront in London.

“In the next 36 months, the River Musi will be transformed like River Thames,” he said.