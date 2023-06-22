‘Gaalodu’ to premiere worldwide on Zee Telugu on June 25

‘Gaalodu’ takes the audience on an enthralling cinematic journey with the chemistry between the lead actors, the perfect blend of action and romance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has planned a fantastic surprise for its viewers, once again, this weekend. The channel is all set to present yet another highly-anticipated movie as it airs the world television premiere of Sudigali Sudheer’s ‘Gaalodu’ this Sunday (June 25).

The movie, which captured the hearts of audiences around the world during its theatrical launch, is now set to enthral the audience with its unique blend of romance and thrilling action sequences as the world television premiere of ‘Gaalodu’ airs at 12.30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

For the uninitiated, the story of ‘Gaalodu’ revolves around the life of Rajinikanth (Sudigali Sudheer), who is fondly known as Gaalodu due to his casual approach towards life. However, his life turns upside down as he gets into a fight with a few boys and ends up killing the sarpanch’s son.

After realising what has transpired, he runs away to Hyderabad, where he falls in love with a rich businessman’s daughter, which eventually leads to even more issues in his life. The drama that follows forms the crux of the movie and it will surely keep the viewers at the edge of the seat.

Directed by Rajasekhar Reddy, ‘Gaalodu’ takes the audience on an enthralling cinematic journey with the chemistry between the lead actors, the perfect blend of action and romance as well as the soothing music being the highlights of the film. Performances by Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy, Pruthvi Raj, Satya Krishnan, Saptagiri, and Shakalaka Shankar cannot be missed too.