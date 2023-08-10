Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 launched in Hyderabad

The flagship smartphones from Samsung, Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 have been launched in Hyderabad at Master Telecommunications, where the first phones were handed over to those who had pre-booked the devices at 11 pm on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Those present at the launch were Samsung executives, Bosup Kim, from the Product Marketing Group – West Asia Mobile Experience, and Jungsik Bobby Yoo, Principal Professional, Mix Biz, representing the company’s headquarters in South Korea. The first phones were handed over to priority customers by Sameer Mohammed, of Master Telecommunications.

Following are the specs of the phones: The Galaxy Fold 5 houses the powerful Snapdragon 8G2 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The cover has a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel with 48-120Hz refresh rate and HD resolution (2316×904). The main folding screen, measuring 7.6 inches with QXGA resolution achieves upto 30% more brightness and a peak of 1,750 nits. With a weight of 253g, the phone has a 50MP main wide-angle lens, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP selfie camera.

Whether folded (67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm) or unfolded (129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm), the Galaxy Fold 5 is a wonder running on Android 13, adorned with Samsung’s signature OneUI 5.1.1.

The Samsung Flip 5 has inner 6.7-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2640 x 1080) with a 22:9 aspect ratio, while the outer display, a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen (720 x 748). Sharing the same processor as the Fold 5, the Flip 5 features 8GB of RAM. The camera setup includes a 12MP main wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the outside, with a 10MP selfie camera nestled inside. The Flip 5’s dimensions, whether folded (71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm) or unfolded (71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm), make it a compact yet impressive device. Running on Android 13 with the OneUI 5.1.1, the Flip 5 promises an unforgettable user experience.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is available at a price range of Rs. 1,54,000 to Rs. 1,85,000, depending on the internal storage capacity, which ranges from 256GB to 1TB. The Galaxy Flip 5 cost ranges from Rs. 99,999 to Rs. 1,09,999.

