Hyderabad CP inspects Ganesh immersion procession route

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand along with the other senior police officials of the city police inspected the Ganesh immersion procession route on Thursday.

Anand along with Additional CP (law and order) D S Chauhan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A V Ranganath and other officers studied the procession route and the bandobast on the route.

The city police are taking extra measures in view of the forecast for heavy rains on Friday in the city and water logging points on the procession route.

The police will also deploy cranes to tow away trucks in case they break down on the procession route due to heavy downpour.