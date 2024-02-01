Ganja chocolates seized in Sangareddy

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:07 PM

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy police arrested one person who was allegedly selling ganja and ganja chocolates to industrial workers at Malkapur village of Hathnoora mandal on Wednesday evening.

The accused was Prem Kumar (35), a resident of Malkapur and native of Bihar. Kumar had two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases against him in Patancheru and Narsapur police stations. The police also seized one and a half kilo of dry ganja, ganja packets and ganja chocolates from him.

Jinnaram Inspector Venu Kumar and Hathnoora SI Subhash raided his house following a tip-off and seized the ganja. Prem Kumar allegedly confessed that he bought the ganja from Puranapul in Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said many students and youngsters were falling prey to ganja peddlers and called upon the youth to share information with the police if they came across ganja peddlers. Their identity would be kept confidential.