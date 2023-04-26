GHMC to hire private veterinarians to curb dog menace

09:00 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday has decided to engage eight more private veterinarians, in addition to the existing 16 veterinarians to intensify Animal Birth Control operations and Anti Rabies Vaccinations (ABC & ARV).

Additional 20 dog-catching vehicles will also be deployed to the existing fleet of 30 and the GHMC staff will be on field to catch dogs during evenings too. The other measures to spread awareness on dog menace and reducing dog bites taken-up by GHMC include, distribution of pamphlets, serving notices to meat stall owners and hotels, and holding awareness campaigns by involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), slum and town-level federations and self-help groups.

Recently, the GHMC had held a series of awareness sessions including 1,111 RWAs, slum and town-level federations and over 2. 28 lakh children from 1,066 schools were briefed about safety and preventive measures against dog bites. The GHMC also served notices to 4,001 establishments including meat stores and hotels, directing them not to throw the garbage in public places. The GHMC has also changed the name of ‘Dog Catching Squad’ to ‘GHMC Dog Birth Control Unit’.