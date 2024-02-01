Golf: Good outing for DSR in World HPGL Season IV

Hyderabad: DSR The World with 659 points emerged as new leaders after the fourth round in the World HPGL Season IV at Vooty Golf County, Hyderabad on Thursday. The leaders took honours of the day, amassing 195 points to become one of the highest team scores in a match-play format in the league so far. […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 10:15 PM

DSR team members in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: DSR The World with 659 points emerged as new leaders after the fourth round in the World HPGL Season IV at Vooty Golf County, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The leaders took honours of the day, amassing 195 points to become one of the highest team scores in a match-play format in the league so far. The team displayed an excellent show with captain Siva Kumar Rachakonda, Partha Saradhi, and Nippy Dhillon won all of their respective matches and secured 30 points each to help the team to the top spot.

League standings: Group A: Sama Angels (629), Kshema (563), Stonex (559), Mysa (556);

Group B: Team Alpha (622), Rough Riders (592), Lahari Lions (575), Finvista EHAM (550);

Group C: DSR The World (659), Sharkies (558), Agiles Dirty Dozen (529), Tutoroot (524);

Group D: Meenakshi Mavericks (600), Villaggio Highlanders (595), Myk Strikers (584), Synthokem Swing Kings (534).