Goods train wagons separated in Khammam

The incident took place near Patarlapadu railway gate in Chintakani mandal in the district in the late evening hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 08:48 PM

Khammam: The wagons of a goods train going from Vijayawada towards Warangal with a load of coal were delinked accidentally between Nagulavancha-Chintakani railway stations.

Following the incident many trains were running late. Officials and workers were engaged in connecting the separated wagons.

Vehicular traffic on Nagulavancha – Patarlapadu was stopped.