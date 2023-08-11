Government commits to financial uplift of BCs: Energy Minister

G Jagadish Reddy on Friday reminded that 294 candidates have been selected for Rs 1 lakh aid scheme in the Kodad assembly constituency alone.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 06:01 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was distributing sanction letter of Rs 1 lakh aid to caste based professionals at Kodad in Suryapet district on Friday

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said the state government was committed for financial upliftment of BCs by reviving caste based professions. Distributing Rs 1 lakh aid to the people who depend on caste based profession, at a programme in Kodad, Jagadish Reddy said that existence of caste-based professions were in danger before formation of Telangana as the earlier government have neglected them.

The BRS government has launched several schemes including integrated fisheries development programme, sheep units distribution and others. He reminded that 294 candidates have been selected for Rs 1 lakh aid scheme in the Kodad assembly constituency alone. He pointed out that 90 per cent of caste-based professions belong to BC communities.

Indirectly targeting the Congress leaders from the district, he alleged the leaders, who enjoyed posts in the cabinet of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, mortgaged the interests of people with Andhra rulers for their selfish interests. The farmers in Ayacut under Kishna River in the district were facing irrigation problems during deficit rainfall and dead storage level water on the project. Providing an irrigation facility to the area from the Kaleshwaram project was the best solution for it, which would be possible for only our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he added.