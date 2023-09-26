Karimnagar: Visually challenged, hearing impaired students go on excursion

The tour was flagged off by Collector Dr B Gopi from the school premises on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Karimnagar: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, 150 students of the Blind and Deaf Residential School, Karimnagar, were taken on an excursion by the District Tourism Department. The tour was flagged off by Collector Dr B Gopi from the school premises on Tuesday.

After participating in a heritage walk at Elgandal fort, the students visited Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. Besides visiting the Ujwala park, they also went on a boat trip in the Lower Manair Dam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the district had a rich history, which everyone should know about. Tourism officer R Venkateshwar Rao said that every year, tourism day was being celebrated in different places of the district.

This year, tourism day was celebrated with the subject of ‘Tourism and Green Investment’.