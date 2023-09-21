Govt introduces ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’ to honour excellence in science, technology, innovation

New Delhi: The Government of India has launched a set of national awards known as the “Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar” (RVP) to recognize remarkable contributions in the fields of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

This initiative aims to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work of scientists, technologists, and innovators who have made significant contributions to these domains, read the Ministry of Science and Technology press release.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is poised to become one of the highest honours in India’s science, technology, and innovation landscape.

It is open to scientists, technologists, and innovators working in government or private sector organizations, as well as individuals operating independently.

Those of Indian origin residing abroad, whose contributions have positively impacted Indian communities or society, are also eligible for these awards.

The awards will be presented in four distinct categories.

Vigyan Ratna (VR)- This award recognizes lifetime achievements and exceptional contributions in any field of science and technology.

Vigyan Shri (VS)- Distinguished contributions in any field of science and technology are acknowledged with this honour.

Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB)- Exceptional young scientists under the age of 45 who have made significant contributions to science and technology will be celebrated with this award.

Vigyan Team (VT)- Recognizing collaborative efforts, this award is presented to teams of three or more scientists, researchers, or innovators who have collectively made remarkable contributions to science and technology, read the press release.

Nominations for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar will be accepted in 13 domains, spanning Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science, Earth Science, Medicine, Engineering Sciences, Agricultural Science, Environmental Science, Technology and innovation, Atomic Energy, Space Science and Technology, and Others.

Gender parity will be maintained in the representation of each domain/field, read the release.

A rigorous selection process will be overseen by the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Committee (RVPC), chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

The RVPC will include Secretaries of Science Departments, members of Science and Engineering Academies, and distinguished scientists and technologists from various fields.

Nominations for these awards will be accepted annually from January 14 to February 28, coinciding with National Science Day.

The award recipients will be announced on May 11, celebrated as National Technology Day, and the Award Ceremony will take place on August 23, observed as National Space Day, read the release.

The introduction of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is a significant step in recognizing and honouring the achievements of the scientific community in India.

It underscores the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and scientific excellence while providing equitable recognition to all scientific innovators and technologists on a national level.