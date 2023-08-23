Govt. teacher hacked to death on Khammam-Suryapet border

Published Date - 12:03 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Khammam: A government teacher was hacked to death by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Ramachandrapuram village on the borders of Khammam and Suryapet districts on Wednesday.

The victim, Venkata Chary (52) of Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district, was working as a physical education teacher at Siripuram Government School in Nadigudem mandal of Suryapet district.

The incident occurred when he was going to the school from his native village. The assailants riding on motorbikes chased Chary who was travelling in a car and attacked him with axes, sources said.