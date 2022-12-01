Grid Dynamics begins India operations from Hyderabad’s Knowledge Park

Grid Dynamics announced the plan to open a centre in May this year and it took shape in less than six months. It has a 300-seater capacity.

12:46 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Grid Dynamics Holdings, an enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions player, commenced its India operations Thursday at Knowledge Park in Hitec City.

“Hyderabad has been at the forefront of engineering innovations and home to many large players in the technology arena. Grid Dynamics’ choice of Hyderabad in Telangana is a testimony of the success of the Government’s vision for making it easy for multinational companies to operate with ease and speed. We are certain that the Hyderabad center will exceed expectations across all business dimensions,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the inauguration.

Grid Dynamics announced the plan to open a centre in May this year and it took shape in less than six months. It has a 300-seater capacity. The Phase-1 has commenced with 150-seats and the Phase-2 with an additional 150 seats is likely to go live in March.

This maiden venture in India is part of Grid Dynamics’ global expansion. “Hyderabad is a powerhouse of a diverse pool of highly talented engineers. The region is also backed by a strong ecosystem of engineering and management institutes and a supportive Government machinery that would help us scale much faster as a public company,” said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics.

“We have a strategy to grow in India starting with Hyderabad at its core to solve business problems for our global enterprise customers,” he said, adding that it will pursue mergers and acquisitions strategy in India.

Grid Dynamics has already launched its internship programme with IIT Hyderabad, BITS, Pilani and MNIT Allahabad. This will commence from January. Over the last six months, Grid Dynamics has hired its core leadership team in India and built a team of engineers AI, cloud, data engineering, full stack engineering and solution architecture.

Rajeev Sharma (CTO and Acting GM, India), Yury Gryzlov (COO and CEO EMEA), Vadim Kozyrkov (SVP Delivery), and Oksana Livschitz (Director Learning and Development) were present. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, TSIIC Managing Director Narasimha Reddy, T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and Society of Cyberabad Security Council Secretary Krishna Yedula were present.