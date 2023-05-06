Group-IV recruitment: Edit option available from May 9

Candidates who registered for the Group-IV services recruitment have been provided an edit option to make corrections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Candidates who registered for the Group-IV services recruitment have been provided an edit option to make corrections in their application details, if any. The edit option will be available on https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from May 9 to 15.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday said edit option can be utilized for one time only and asked candidates to exercise utmost care while using it as edited data would be considered for final selection and no more corrections would be entertained.

Stating that the question paper would be in bilingual i.e., English and Telugu or English and Urdu, the Commission instructed candidates who want question paper in English and Urdu to declare the same by the edit link provided on the website.

Candidates have been instructed to view their bio-data in PDF to identify wrongly entered data. They can also download their corrected application form PDF for future reference.