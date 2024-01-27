Harish launches free evening snacks for Class 10 students in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:40 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is presenting I-pads to 10th class student who got seat in IIIT-Basara, in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao launched the free serving of evening snacks to Class 10 students, who were preparing for board examinations, in his constituency.

Since the students were staying back after school hours to prepare for the examinations, the former Minister decided to arrange evening snacks at his own expense.

He launched the programme at Indira Nagar Public School in Siddipet town on Saturday. Apart from achieving 100 percent results, a record 34 students from the school got seats in IIIT-Basara. As promised, Harish Rao presented iPads to all the 34 students at the school on Saturday. He said he would present iPads to all the 150 students from his constituency who got 10 GPA last year.

Appreciating the efforts of the teachers in imparting the best education at Indira Nagar public school, Harish Rao said the strength of the school had increased from 300 six years ago to 1,280 now. Facilities such as digital classrooms, e-library, science lab and other facilities were provided at the school while the English and Foreign Languages University had offered foreign language courses to students here.

Due to the increased demand for admission to the school, the strength in Class 10 swelled to 232, a record number of students in any school in the district, he added.