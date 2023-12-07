Harish Rao congratulates Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:30 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: After the swearing-in ceremony of A Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister of Telangana took place at the LB Stadium on Thursday afternoon, BRS MLA Harish Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate him. The former Finance Minister of the State also congratulated Bhatti Vikramarka, who was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

“My heartiest greetings to Revanth Reddy who took oath as Chief Minister of the state, Bhatti Vikramarka who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and all those who took oath as Ministers. I hope that the Congress government will work towards the implementation of the promises made in the elections. @revanth_anumula @BhattiCLP,” tweeted Harish Rao, in a post written in Telugu.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka), Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao also took oath as ministers at the ceremony.