Haritha Haram restored ecological balance in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

273.33 crore saplings were planted in Telangana so far as part of the Haritha Haram programme, said Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said Telangana Ku Haritha Haram had restored ecological balance, which was damaged by Andhra rulers in Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State.

Participating in the Harithotsavam at Eetur village of Nagaram mandal, Jagadish Reddy said the highest area of forest coverage was reported in Telangana in the last nine years. He reminded that the decisions of Andhra rulers had damaged the environment in Telangana in erstwhile AP. After formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister recognised the importance of increasing forest and green coverage area in the State and launched Haritha Haram.

Stating that 273.33 crore saplings were planted in the State so far as part of the programme, he said this had brought down pollution levels.