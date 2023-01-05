Health Profile for Siddipet Police: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked the police personnel to take care of their health by doing yoga and meditation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a health camp for police personnel in Siddipet District with an objective to create a health profile for the police.

The Minister, speaking after inaugurating the newly-built One Town Police Station building on Thursday, said police personnel make a lot of sacrifices by discharging duties without taking any leaves. Rao said the profile programme would be conducted in three phases over a period of two years by conducting different tests on all police personnel.

These would be documented into a digital profile, he said, also asking the police personnel to take care of their health by doing yoga and meditation.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha was present.