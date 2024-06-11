Heavy rains hit Hyderabad on Tuesday; widespread showers expected across Telangana on Wednesday

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates that temperatures will remain between 31 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius over the next 48 hours, along with cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: After days of overcast skies and anticipation, heavy rains pounded Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The downpour began at around 6.30 pm, with thunderstrikes lighting up the sky across various parts of the city. Musheerabad, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saroornagar, Amberpet, Malakpet, Charminar, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Himayatnagar, Alwal, Khairatabad, Lingampally, Patancheru, Ameerpet, Quthbullapur, and neighbouring areas experienced heavy rains accompanied by strong thundershowers.

Also Read Justice Narasimha Reddy panel issues notice to KCR on power purchases

Other areas in the city too reported moderate to heavy rainfall. According to the data by Telangana Development and Planning Society (TGDPS) by 8 pm, Musheerabad recorded highest rainfall at 46.8 mm while Uppal, Amberpet, Charminar, and Kapra recorded rainfall around 40 to 45 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded its lowest maximum temperature in June so far at 31.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3.4 degrees below the normal and relative humidity levels stood at 65 per cent.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates that temperatures will remain between 31 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius over the next 48 hours, along with cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall.

In Telangana, heavy rains have lashed several districts with Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and neighboring districts experiencing significant downpours.

For Wednesday, the IMD has extended the yellow alert to both the State and the city. The forecast indicates heavy rain at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Furthermore, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 km/h, are very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.