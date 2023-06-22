Heavy rains to lash Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, IMD issues alert

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) has predicted light to moderate rains in Chittoor, YSR, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyala, and Annamaya districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: An alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected to lash Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the coming days.

On Wednesday, several districts, including Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore, experienced heavy downpours. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) has predicted light to moderate rains in Chittoor, YSR, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyala, and Annamaya districts.

According to reports, isolated areas in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam can expect heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms from June 23 to 25. The IMD’s bulletin further states that “heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph may occur at isolated places in these regions.”