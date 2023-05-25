Thunderstorm alert for few districts in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a slight dip in temperature for a few districts of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:06 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a slight dip in temperature for a few districts of Andhra Pradesh. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in North Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

The IMD said that the thunderstorms are likely to occur due to the strong high pressure area over North Karnataka and the dipping wind. The thunderstorms are expected to occur in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, parts of Visakhapatnam city, parts of Kakinada district and Ubhaya Godavari districts.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph in Rayalaseema districts, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions and stay indoors during the thunderstorms. They have also advised people to avoid going to open areas and to stay away from tall trees.