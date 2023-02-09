Horse Racing: Black Onyx, Top Secret, China Town shine in trials

Black Onyx, Top Secret, China Town impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Black Onyx, Top Secret, China Town, Dyanoosh, Exclusive Spark, Protocol, Maximum Glamour, China Town, Only My Way, Malibu, Hemping Vazra, Amyra, Stag’s Leap & La Mirage impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.
SAND:
600m:
My Master (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up.
800m:
Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/44, handy. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Juggernaut Express (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Tantalising Star (RB) & Beware (Dhanu Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved together. Bellagio (Rafique Sk) & Royal Star (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/45, pair handy. 3y-(Phoenix Tower/Vista) (Surya Prakash) 57, 600/43, good. It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. Dyanoosh (P Ajeeth K) 55, 600/42, impressed. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Mn’s Council (Aneel) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Avancia (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Keep Faith (Aneel) 1-0, 600/45, looks well. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. She Can (Madhu Babu) 58, 600/44, in fine trim. Wot’s Up Jay (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand.
1000m:
Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased, Protocol (Koushik) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, impressed. Maximum Glamour (Dhanu Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, cought the eye. Smart Striker (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Enabling (Kiran Naidu) & Alabama (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former to note. Only My Way (Aneel) & Malibu (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, pair impressed. Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Stag’s Leap (Apprentice) & La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair fit and well. I Am Superman (Dhanu SIngh) & Mireya (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, pair not extended.
Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked attractively. Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved freely.