Horse Racing: Black Onyx, Top Secret, China Town shine in trials

Black Onyx, Top Secret, China Town impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Black Onyx, Top Secret, China Town, Dyanoosh, Exclusive Spark, Protocol, Maximum Glamour, China Town, Only My Way, Malibu, Hemping Vazra, Amyra, Stag’s Leap & La Mirage impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m:

My Master (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up.

Also Read Horse Racing: August has the edge in Bengaluru feature

800m:

Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/44, handy. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Juggernaut Express (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Tantalising Star (RB) & Beware (Dhanu Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved together. Bellagio (Rafique Sk) & Royal Star (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/45, pair handy. 3y-(Phoenix Tower/Vista) (Surya Prakash) 57, 600/43, good. It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. Dyanoosh (P Ajeeth K) 55, 600/42, impressed. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Mn’s Council (Aneel) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Avancia (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Keep Faith (Aneel) 1-0, 600/45, looks well. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. She Can (Madhu Babu) 58, 600/44, in fine trim. Wot’s Up Jay (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

1000m:

Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased, Protocol (Koushik) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, impressed. Maximum Glamour (Dhanu Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, cought the eye. Smart Striker (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Enabling (Kiran Naidu) & Alabama (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former to note. Only My Way (Aneel) & Malibu (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, pair impressed. Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Stag’s Leap (Apprentice) & La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair fit and well. I Am Superman (Dhanu SIngh) & Mireya (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, pair not extended.

Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked attractively. Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved freely.