Horse Racing: Hoping Cloud, Nightmare impress in trails

Hoping Cloud and Nightmare pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hoping Cloud and Nightmare pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m:

Juggernaut Express (BR Kumar) 48, moved freely. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Morning Mist (Abhay Singh) & 2y-(Dali-Dance To Destiny) (B Nikhil) 46, pair moved easy.

Also Read Horse Racing: Star Glory has the edge in Karnataka Police Trophy

800m:

Above The Law (G Naresh) 58, 600/43, good. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Win The War (BR Kumar) 59, 600/44, improving.

Char Ek Char (Aneel) 59, 600/45, unextended. Kachnar (Abhay Singh) 59, 600/44, good. Assured Success (Aneel) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well.

Rhythm Selection (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Splendour On Grass (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, shaped well. Char Ek Char (Annel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, worked well.

Unmatched (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Nightmare (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form.

Truth (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Riffa (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well.

Southern Act (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Laurus (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Muaser (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, unextended. The Thunder (Surya Prakash) & Golden Gazelle (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former maintains form.

Diamond Rain (Gaurav Singh) &American Flame (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well.