Horse Racing: Too Good has the edge in Delhi feature

New Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Too Good looks good among nine contenders and may win the Elusive Hero Plate 1000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.20 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Khalifaa 1, Missey Boy 2, Lady Of The Light 3
2. Beshiktash 1, Franco 2, Hukamori 3
3. Too Good 1, Jungle Wave 2, Kaka 3
4. Amazing Blaze 1, Bigg Tymer 2, Gamati 3
5. Bagi 1, Sun Light 2, Gama 3
6. Jet Space 1, Gurbaaz 2, Miss Sasha 3
7. Ukiyo 1, Master Van Dyck 2, Rivadavia 3
Day’s Best: Amazing Blaze
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Treble: 5, 6 & 7.