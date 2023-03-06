Hybiz TV to hold Telangana Tea Championships for women on March 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: To celebrate International Women’s Day, online business channel Hybiz Television is organizing a unique Telangana Tea Championships-2023 exclusively for women from 1 pm onwards on Sunday, March 26 at Novotel HICC, Hitech City, a press release said.

The unique Telangana Tea Championships of Hybiz TV is recognized by Tea Board of India. On Monday, the special poster related to the Tea Championships was unveiled by Hybiz TV, MD, M Rajagopal and CEO, Dr Sandhya Rani.

Loads of prizes are up for grabs for women participants in the Telangana Tea Championships including Rs. One lakh for first prize, Rs. 50, 000 for second prize, Rs. 25, 000 for third prize and 5 runners-up prizes with each having a cash prize of Rs. 10,000.

For registrations: WhatsApp 83409-74747