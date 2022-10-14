Hyderabad: 56-year-old brain dead man’s organs donated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Relatives of 56-year-old Parelli Anjaiah, a resident of Kacharam, Yadagirigutta, who was declared as brain dead by a team of neuro-physicians, have donated his organs

Hyderabad: Relatives of 56-year-old Parelli Anjaiah, a resident of Kacharam, Yadagirigutta, who was declared as brain dead by a team of neuro-physicians, have donated his organs as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On October 11, Parelli Anjaiah was travelling to Bhongir when his bike skid and he sustained serious injuries. He was shifted him to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad where he was put on emergency ICU care.

According to Jeevandan, the health condition of Anjaiah did not improve despite providing him intensive treatment in the emergency ICU for nearly 72-hours following which the neuro-physician team declared him as brain dead on Friday.

Following grief counselling sessions, Anjaiah’s family including his wife Parelli Lakshmi and three sons Srinivas, Pandu and Ganesh consented to donate the organs of the deceased. Two kidneys, liver and lungs were retrieved and allocated them to needy patients.