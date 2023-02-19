Hyderabad: Abducted bizmen rescued from Goa, 11 held

19 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two city-based businessmen, who were allegedly kidnapped by a group of persons, were rescued in a joint operation by the Hyderabad and Goa Police.

The duo, who are into the mining business and whom the police have not yet identified, were in Goa for some business dealings, when they were kidnapped by 11 persons, including one Altaf Shah, who is allegedly associated with Popular Front of India. Shah is a resident of Gogol in Margao.

“The gang kidnapped and put them in wrongful confinement for extortion. On information, a raid was conducted at an office-cum-residential complex at Bambolin and the duo was rescued. A total of 11 persons were arrested,” said Deputy SP, (Crime Branch) Goa Police, Suraj Halarnkar.

The Gandhinagar police in Hyderabad had registered a case of kidnapping and extortion following a demand of Rs 4 crore to secure the release of businessmen.

On leads collected through the phone calls, the Hyderabad Police traced them to Goa and with help of their counterparts, rescued them.

The businessmen along with the arrested persons were handed over to the Hyderabad Police.